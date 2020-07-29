Dave McDonald Heron Trail Run is Aug. 15, T-Shirt Order Deadline is Aug. 2

SHERMAN – The Dave McDonald Heron 5K Trail Run will take place at the Great Blue Heron grounds in Sherman on Saturday, Aug. 15.

The race is in memory of the late Dave McDonald, an avid runner and long-time supporter of local music and the Heron Music Festival. Dave passed away earlier this year following a courageous battle with cancer.

Proceeds and donations from this year’s race will benefit a scholarship fund for Dave’s daughter, Falyn Smith.

The 5K route is both challenging and fun and is sure to satisfy new and experienced runners and walkers of all ages. Social distancing will be practiced by starting participants in several different waves. Spectators are asked to use proper distancing and wear masks in all common areas.

Registration is $15 for participants ages 18 and over, $10 for youth ages 17 and under, with the option to purchase a t-shirt for an additional cost. All shirts must be ordered by Sunday, Aug. 2.

Camping, meals and other surprises are also available for the Race weekend and may also be added to the race registration. Proper distancing is expected and will be enforced.

To register, donate, or order t-shirts visit RunSignUp.com/HeronTrailRun.