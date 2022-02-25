Deadline for Seniors to Apply for Enhanced STAR Exemption March 1

The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance is reminding seniors that the deadline to apply for the Enhanced STAR property tax exemption is March 1.

To be eligible for the 2022 Enhanced STAR property tax exemption, seniors must:

– currently receive the Basic STAR property tax exemption;

– have one owner of the property who will be at least 65 years of age by December 31, 2022; and

– have had 2020 income equal to or below $92,000.

Eligible seniors should apply to their assessor’s office by March 1.

In 2021, 577,000 seniors received a total of more than $800 million in savings from the Enhanced STAR property tax exemption.

Seniors who receive the STAR credit instead of the STAR exemption don’t need to apply or take any other action. The Tax Department will automatically upgrade them to Enhanced STAR if they qualify.

For more information, Seniors can contact the Tax Department’s STAR Hotline from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at 518-457-2036.