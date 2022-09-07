DEC Issues Reminder that New Hunters, Trappers Must Complete Education Course to Receive License

New hunters and trappers in New York State are reminded that they must complete a mandatory education course to receive a hunting license.

The State Department of Environmental Conservation said in-person, instructor-led hunter education courses are being offered throughout the state during September and October. Bowhunter education, trapper education, and waterfowl hunter education courses are also available, and all in-person courses are free and offer hands-on experience.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said the DEC has offered safety courses since 1949. He said with hunting licenses now on sale, first-time hunters and trappers are encouraged to sign up for certification courses soon to reserve a spot, as these courses can fill quickly.

All in-person courses require students to review course materials and complete homework prior to attending the classroom and field session. Proof of the completed homework is required to attend the in-person part of the course.

The homework materials and more information about the DEC’s Hunter Education Program can be found here: https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/7860.html