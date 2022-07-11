DMV Warns Against Text Message Phishing Scam

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is warning New Yorkers about a text message phishing scam. The text message falsely claims New York State is offering $1,500 rebates as a result of high fuel prices.

This latest phishing scam is a series of such text message schemes that the DMV has warned New Yorkers to avoid. Phishing texts are messages designed to obtain data or sensitive personal information to be used to commit identity theft or trick the recipient into installing malicious software onto a device.

DMV said If someone clicks on the link provided, it will bring them to a webpage that looks like the DMV website and they are asked to submit personal information.