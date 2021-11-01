Domestic Violence Laws Signed

As Domestic Violence Awareness month ends, Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a domestic violence legislative package into law.
One bill requires the release of individuals from utility corporation services in instances of domestic violence.
The second bill signed will make it easier for a victim of domestic violence to apply to have their voter registration records sealed from public view. Previously, a victim of domestic violence would have to apply to the Supreme Court for a court order to keep the information from being disclosed.
