Doors Open Rescheduled for March 5

The Jamestown Chamber of Commerce has announced Doors Open Jamestown has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 5.

The Chamber said the event, originally scheduled for January 22, was postponed following a surge in COVID cases that made it impossible for many local attractions to participate.

The six-week delay is expected to provide the time needed for some of the smaller venues to more safely invite groups of guests. Some of the attractions will require pre-registration. A full list of participating attractions will be announced shortly.

The Doors Open Jamestown event offers a free day at local museums and attractions.

