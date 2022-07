The Doubletree by Hilton hotel has filed in Chautauqua County Supreme Court to have its tax assessment lowered for its facility in downtown Jamestown.

According to the petition, the hotel located at 150 West Fourth Street has an assessment of $1.725 million on one parcel with the main parcel’s assessment at $16.275 million.

The Hotel attorneys are seeking to have that assessment reduced to $528,000 and $3.52 million.