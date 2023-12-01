Downtown Jamestown Jingle and Mingle Festival Takes Place Saturday, Dec. 2

The Jingle & Mingle Festival will take place in downtown Jamestown Saturday, December 2.

Collaborative Children’s Solutions Owner Pat Smeraldo said family friendly activities will begin at noon on Tracy Plaza, with that block of East Third Street between Spring Street and Prendergast Avenue closed for the event, “We will have from noon to 3:00 p.m. character meet and greets with Buddy the Elf, and the Grinch, and all kinds of Christmas Characters, Olaf, and things like that down there for the kids. They can snap pictures. They’ll be mingling with the kids. From noon to 3, we will have Magic Moments Carriage Rides in the city.”

Other activities include a free photo booth and a Letters to Santa craft sponsored by UPMC Chautauqua. Smeraldo said there will be cookies and hot chocolate available as well.

A free screening of “The Santa Claus” will be shown at 3:30 p.m. at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts.

Smeraldo said live music by Charity Nuse & Friends and Nerds Gone Wild will continue until 5:00 p.m.

The day will culminate with a Light the City holiday parade at 6:00 p.m.

Smeraldo posted on social media that there will be 104 entries for the parade, which is a record for him. A fireworks display launched from the Spring Street Parking Ramp will follow the parade to conclude the event.