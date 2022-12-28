Drug Stores Limiting Purchases of Children’s Medicine Amid ‘Tripledemic’

A nationwide shortage of cold, flu and fever medicines for children is causing some drug store chains to limit purchases of the products amid a “tripledemic” this holiday season.

The “tripledemic” of COVID-19, RSV, and the flu is causing a run on children’s pain relievers like acetaminophen and ibuprofen.

To combat part of the problem, the U.S. government released reserves of Tamiflu. CVS, Target and Walgreens are limiting purchases of over-the-counter children’s medication to prevent stockpiling.

CVS has a two-product limit in-store and online. Target placed a two-product limit for online purchases. And Walgreens is allowing customers to purchase six products per online transaction.

New York Attorney General Letitia James cautioned consumers and businesses of price gouging of children’s painkillers and fever reducers as demand increases for those medications.

The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) is aware of reports of children’s medication being sold online and in stores at prices two or three times their retail value. James urges New Yorkers to be on alert for potential price gouging of medications including Tylenol, Motrin, and acetaminophen, ibuprofen, and aspirin sold under other brand names, and to report any dramatic price increases to her office.

New York law prohibits merchants from taking unfair advantage of consumers by selling goods or services that are vital to their health, safety, or welfare for an unconscionably excessive price.

When reporting price gouging to OAG, consumers should:

– Report the specific increased prices, the dates, and places that they saw the increased prices, and the types of medication being sold; and,

– Provide copies of their sales receipts and photos of the advertised prices, if available.

New Yorkers should report potential concerns about price gouging to OAG by filing a complaint online or calling 1-800-771-7755.