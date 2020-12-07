Duck Hunters Rescued After Falling into Chautauqua Lake

BEMUS POINT – The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says four local duck hunters were rescued Saturday morning after their boat overturned on Chautauqua Lake.

Chautauqua County sheriff’s deputies were called to an area near Lakeside Drive in Bemus Point around 6 a.m. Saturday.

All four subjects had been in the water for approximately 30 minutes when crews arrived on the scene. Only one subject was wearing a personal flotation device and all four were experiencing symptoms of hypothermia and unable to swim.

All four men – who were all from Chautauqua County – were rescued and sent to the hospital for treatment of hypothermia. They were all expected to fully recover.