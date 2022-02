Dunkirk Dave has seen his shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter

The groundhog prognosticator made his announcement in a private ceremony for the second year of row due to COVID-19 concerns. Dunkirk Dave is the second longest groundhog prognosticator in the United States, with Punxsutawney Phil coming in first.

In Gobbler’s Knob, Phil also saw his shadow. Either way, the first day of Spring in the Northern Hemisphere is March 20, which is a little more than 6 weeks away.