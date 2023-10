A Dunkirk man died following an accident that closed part of Route 60 for a couple hours on Monday.

State Police report 41-year old Samuel Lobley was driving a truck south on Route 60 Monday morning when he crossed into the other lane and struck a Mack Truck head-on.

Lobley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The State Department of Environmental Conservation responded to the scene due to a diesel fuel leak, which kept Route 60 closed for a time period.