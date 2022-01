A Dunkirk man died in a snowmobile accident Sunday night in the town of Chautauqua.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said they responded just after 10 p.m. to a report of a snowmobile accident on a trail off Bloomer Road.

Emergency personnel found 37-year old Thomas Allen at the site and attempted treatment but Allen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.