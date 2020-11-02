Early Voting Ends, BOE Prepares for Election Day

MAYVILLE – Sunday was the last day of early voting in Chautauqua County and across New York State.

The Chautauqua County Board of Elections, along with others across the state, will not be holding early voting today so they can prepare for Election Day on Tuesday, when all polling locations in the county will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

County election officials are expected to provide an update on early voting number later Monday. Estimates are that as much as 40% of all votes cast in the county this year will come via early voting or from absentee voting.

Anyone who votes in person on election day is reminded to wear a mask when entering your polling location and also maintain social distancing whenever possible.

Also, it’s also now TOO LATE to submit an Absentee Ballot application for the by mail. The only remaining option is to submit an Absentee Ballot Application in person (or via agent who appears in person) at the Board of Elections office in Mayville before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

To download an application or learn more information about Election Day 2020, visit www.VoteChautauqua.com.