Early Voting For Conservative Primary For Family Court Judge Starts June 15

Registered Conservatives can start early voting in the June Primary this Saturday.

The only primary on the June 25 Primary ballot in Chautauqua County is County Family Court Judge.

Both Republican Peter R. Johnson and Republican Sally Jaroszynski have filed petitions to run for the office on the Conservative lines. Johnson is running on the Republican line as well with Jaroszynski running on the Working Families line.

The current Family Court Judge is Republican Jeff Piazza.

The deadline for a voter who is not registered in Chautauqua County to register for the June 25 Primary Election is Saturday, June 15. The Chautauqua County Board of Elections will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for anyone wishing to register.

Per New York State election law, voters who are already registered needed to change their political party affiliation by February 14, 2024 to be eligible to vote in this Primary Election.

The Chautauqua County Board of Elections has designated one Early Voting poll site for the Primary Election. Early Voting will be held at the Robert H. Jackson Center located at 305 East Fourth Street in Jamestown. Voters should enter through the main doors off of Prendergast Avenue.

Hours for early voting are Saturdays and Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Monday and Tuesday from 12:00 to 8:00 p.m.; and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Early Voting will not be held on Monday, June 24.

Voters who cast their ballot early will not be able to cast a ballot during subsequent Early Voting days or on Election Day. If you request an Early Mail or Absentee Ballot, recent law changes will prevent you from casting your ballot using the voting machine during Early Voting or on Election Day, you will only be able to vote a Provisional Affidavit Ballot, which can be counted if you have not already returned your Ballot.

The Board of Elections website, www.votechautauqua.com has Sample Ballots available for any voter to view their ballot before they head to a poll site. Sample Ballots will also be available at the Early Voting site.