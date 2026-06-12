Early Voting For June Primary Begins June 13

Early Voting for the June 23, 2026 Primary Election begins Saturday, June 13.

The Chautauqua County Board of Elections also reminded residents that the deadline for anyone not registered to vote in Chautauqua County for the June 23, 2026 Primary is Saturday June 13, 2026.

The Chautauqua County Board of Elections will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. tomorrow for anyone wishing to register. Per New York State election law, voters who are already registered would have needed to change their political party affiliation by February 14, 2026 to be eligible to vote in this Primary Election.

All Democratic party members in the County and Republican party members in the Town of Kiantone will be eligible to vote in the June 23, 2026 Primary Election.

The statewide Democratic primary is for the State Comptroller’s office. Incumbent New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli is facing a primary challenge for the first time in nearly two decades. Voters will choose between DiNapoli, Raj Goyle, and Drew Warshaw.

In the town of Kiantone, there is a Republican primary for Town Clerk. Sandy Volpe Jr. and Jennifer Schmitt are both vying to be the candidate in November’s general election. The current Town Clerk is Kayley Dill.

State Attorney General Letitia James announced the state’s Election Protection Hotline is available for early voting and primary day to assist voters with issues related to mail-in and in-person voting. The hotline number is (866) 390-2992, or submit a complaint online to request assistance.

The Chautauqua County Board of Elections has designated two Early Voting poll sites for the Primary Election. Early Voting will be held at the Robert H. Jackson Center in Jamestown at 305 East Fourth Street. Voters should enter through the main doors off of Prendergast Ave. The additional Early Voting site will be held at the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds 4-H Bldg. / Ag & Expo Center located at 1089 Central Avenue in Dunkirk.

Early Voting starts on Saturday, June 13 and continues through Sunday, June 21. Early Voting will not be held on Monday, June 22. Early voting hours will take place Saturdays and Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Monday and Tuesday from noon to 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Voters who cast their ballot early will not be able to cast a ballot during subsequent Early Voting days or on Primary Election Day. If you request an Early Mail or Absentee Ballot, you will only be able to vote a Provisional Affidavit Ballot, which can be counted if you have not already returned your Ballot.

The Board of Elections said that sample ballots are available to view online prior to voting and also will be available at early voting sites.

For more information, visit www.votechautauqua.com.