Early Voting Starts Sat. Oct. 25

Early voting in Chautauqua County starts this Saturday, October 25.

Locations where early voting is taking place include the Mayville Board of Elections office, the Robert H. Jackson Center in Jamestown, the Chautauqua Mall in Lakewood, and the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds in Dunkirk.

All four sites will be open for the same hours: Saturdays and Sundays are from 9AM to 5PM, Monday and Tuesday are 12PM to 8PM and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are 10AM to 6PM. The dates this year are Saturday, October 25 to Sunday, November 2. Early Voting runs for 9 days, beginning 10 days before the General Election. Early voting is not available on Monday, November 3.

All voters in Chautauqua County will be eligible to participate in Early Voting at any one of the early voting poll sites. If you cast a ballot during the Early Voting Period, you will be ineligible to cast a ballot on Election Day or any subsequent Early Voting Days.

All early voting sites are accessible to voters with physical disabilities. A Ballot Marking Device is available to any voter.

For more information, visit votechautauqua.com