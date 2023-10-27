Early Voting Starts Saturday, October 28

Early voting for the November General Election starts Saturday, October 28 in Chautauqua County.

Early voting sites will be set up at the following locations:

– The Chautauqua County Fairgrounds‘ 4-H Bldg./Ag & Expo Center in Dunkirk

– The Chautauqua Mall in Lakewood

– The Robert H. Jackson Center in Jamestown

– The Board of Elections Office in Mayville

Each location will have signage that indicates the entrances to the poll site. All registered voters in Chautauqua County are able to visit any one of these four early voting poll sites to cast their ballot early.

All four sites will be open for the same hours: Saturdays and Sundays from 9 AM to 5 PM, Monday and Tuesday 12 PM to 8 PM; and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 10 AM to 6 PM.

Early voting will run for nine days from Saturday, October 28 to Sunday, November 5. There is no early voting on Monday, November 6.

All Early Voting sites are handicap accessible and do provide a Ballot Marking Device for voters with disabilities.

Voters who cast their ballot early will not be able to cast a ballot during subsequent Early Voting days or on Election Day. If you request an Absentee Ballot, recent law changes will prevent you from casting your ballot using the voting machine during Early Voting or on Election Day. You will only be able to vote a Provisional Affidavit Ballot, which can be counted if you have not already returned your Absentee Ballot.

The Board of Elections website, votechautauqua.com has sample ballots available for any voter to view their ballot before they head to a poll site. Sample Ballots will also be available at each Early Voting site.

Saturday, October 28 is also the last day to register for the November 7 General Election.

Voters can register using a paper Voter Registration Form, via the NYS DMV Online MotorVoter Portal or use the newly launches NYS Online Voter Registration application.

Voters can register in person at the Chautauqua County Board of Elections, 7 N. Erie St in Mayville between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. today (Friday).

More information is available online at VoteChautauqua.com or by calling the Chautauqua County Board of Elections at (716) 753-4580.