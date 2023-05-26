WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Earlybird Festival to Take Place in Downtown Jamestown May 27

Earlybird Festival to Take Place in Downtown Jamestown May 27

By Leave a Comment

An Earlybird Street Festival will take place in downtown Jamestown Saturday, May 27.

The festival will take place from 3:00 to 10:00 p.m. on East Third Street between North Main and Pine Streets.

It will feature musical performances by Mosaic Foundation, Farrow, St. Vith, and more. Vendors, food, and beverages will be available.

The event is free to all ages with a goodwill donation taken at the gate. No outside beverages or pets are allowed.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/whirlybirdfest

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.