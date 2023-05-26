Earlybird Festival to Take Place in Downtown Jamestown May 27

An Earlybird Street Festival will take place in downtown Jamestown Saturday, May 27.

The festival will take place from 3:00 to 10:00 p.m. on East Third Street between North Main and Pine Streets.

It will feature musical performances by Mosaic Foundation, Farrow, St. Vith, and more. Vendors, food, and beverages will be available.

The event is free to all ages with a goodwill donation taken at the gate. No outside beverages or pets are allowed.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/whirlybirdfest