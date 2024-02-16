Eight County High School Athletes To Be Honored at Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame Banquet

Eight Chautauqua County student athletes and a coach will be honored at the 42nd annual Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame Induction Banquet.

The banquet, which takes place Monday, February 19, also will enshrine the Class of 2024 Sports Hall of Fame inductees. It will be held at the Lakewood Rod & Gun Club.

Three high school football players from Clymer Sherman-Panama, who were chosen as First Team All-New York State Class D by the New York State Sportswriters Association, will be recognized. These players are Tate Catanese, Bryce Hinsdale, and Grant Lictus.

Chautauqua Lake Central School Coach Joanne Meadows and New York State Class D Volleyball Champions from Chautauqua Lake Central, Brynn Engdahl and Ava Olson will be recognized. Brynn and Ava were chosen as First Team All-New York State Class D performers.

Southwestern Trojans Volleyball Team member Lauren Cotter will be recognized as being a First Team All-New York State Class B Player.

And Elizabeth Pucci-Schaefer from Fredonia Central will be honored as an AAU All-American Diver.

Members of the CSHOF Class of 2024 who will be enshrined Monday night will be Karen Bakewell, Daniel Bryner, Cheryl Burns, Tom D’Angelo, Doug Kaltenbach, Rod Maloy, Carlene Sluberski, Karen Tellinghuisen, and Judy Young.

Tickets to the banquet are available at the Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame, located at 15 West Third Street in Jamestown, by calling banquet chairman Chip Johnson at 716-485-6991; or online at https://www.chautauquasportshalloffame.org/.