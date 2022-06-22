Election Protection Hotline Available during Early Voting Until June 28 Primary

The State Office of Attorney General has its Election Protection Hotline available now for early voting through the June 28 Primary.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the hotline will be available to troubleshoot and resolve a range of issues encountered by voters, including voting by absentee ballot due to the COVID-19 crisis or in-person at their polling place.

Voters who experience problems can report issues to OAG by calling the new hotline number at (866) 390-2992, submitting complaints online at https://ag.ny.gov/voter-resources, or emailing election.hotline@ag.ny.gov. The OAG also created a guide to address frequently asked questions to assist voters.

The OAG has operated its Election Protection Hotline since November 2012. During previous elections, OAG fielded hundreds — and sometimes thousands — of complaints from voters across the state and worked with local election officials and others to address issues. The OAG has also taken legal action to protect against voter registration purges and to ensure that voters have adequate and equitable access to vote early as required under the law.

Attorney General James reminds all registered voters that they have the right to accessible elections. In addition, all registered voters have the right to vote free from coercion or intimidation, whether by election officials or any other person.