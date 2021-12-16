Eleven Deaths from COVID-19, 726 New Cases Locally; Over 800,000 Have Now Died in U.S. Since Start of Pandemic

Eleven people died and there were 726 new cases of COVID-19 for the week of December 5 through 11 in Chautauqua County. This is the first week since October 16 that cases of COVID-19 have decreased in Chautauqua County.

Hospitalizations also dropped by 11, with 41 people hospitalized. 76% of those hospitalized are not vaccinated. The total number of deaths is now 244.

The county’s 7-day average positivity rate dropped two percentage points from last week to 10.2%. The CDC level of community transmission is still considered “high.”

There are 658 active cases with 243 of the new cases located in the city of Jamestown. Since August 1st, 56% of new cases were in people who were unvaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 17,195 confirmed cases in the county, with 16,293 being listed as recovered.

According to the CDC Vaccination Tracker, 61.8% of the county’s total population have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 55.3% of the total population is fully vaccinated.

Nationally, more than 800,000 people have now died of COVID-19 since the start of the Pandemic .

The BBC reports this new milestone comes as the U.S. reached 50 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Most deaths have been recorded among the unvaccinated and the elderly, and more Americans died in 2021 than in 2020.

The last 100,000 deaths came in just the past 11 weeks, a quicker pace than at any other point aside from last winter’s surge.

Since the Pfizer vaccine was rolled out last winter, nearly 300,000 more fatalities have been recorded.

With reaching 800,000; this means nearly twice as many Americans have died during the pandemic as in World War 2.

The U.S. death toll far exceeds the official tally of any other country, but experts believe many recorded death counts are under-reporting the true scale of the tragedy.