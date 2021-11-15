Ellicott, City of Dunkirk Receive Funds for Drinking Water and Wastewater Projects

The town of Ellicott has been awarded a $403,000 grant and the City of Dunkirk an $11.3 million loan for drinking water and wastewater projects.

The funding was approved by the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors as part of more than $83 million dollars for drinking water and wastewater projects across New York State. The funding includes grants, interest-free financings, and low-cost financings that provide cost-effective solutions for critical infrastructure projects across the state that protect or improve water quality.

Ellicott will use the $403,800 grant for the rehabilitation of a 150,000-gallon water storage tank and associated upgrades.

The City of Dunkirk will receive $11,387,000 in long-term, interest-free financing for the planning, design and construction of the city’s water pollution control project.