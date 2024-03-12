Ellicott Looking At Short-Term Rental Regulations

The town of Ellicott is looking at possible regulations around short-term rentals like Airbnbs.

Town Attorney Marilyn Fiore-Lehman said she has been working with the village of Lakewood on the issue and had the draft of what the village is proposing to put in place after their moratorium on short-term rentals ends.

She said the town could look at language about where and where not to allow short-term rentals, “And then putting in place certain provisions to have them all registered. They have to come into the town and apply for a permit so they can operate. So, basically what they get is a special use permit to operate on an annual basis. So every year they have to come in and so the hope is that they stay in check.”

Fiore-Lehman said the town also could require that a local individual be designated as a contact for properties owned by non-local people or companies so that there is someone who can be reached if there are complaints. She said if there are a high number of complaints, the town could then decide not to reissue a permit for the rental the following year.

Town Councilman Kenneth Swan said something needs to be put in place due to how people or companies from out of town are buying property in the area and causing housing prices to go up, “That’s why I think we need a little bit (of regulations). We need to bring that income in. I’d rather have people living in it rather than renting it out. Right? I would think that’s better. You get a young family, buying a house, moving into the town of Ellicott or do you want some company out of New York City buying houses around here and renting them out?”

Councilman James Rensel agrees there should be regulations to bring in bed tax monies, but he cautioned the board about over regulation.

He cited Celoron as an example, saying he had spoke with Mayor Scott Schrecengost who said they hadn’t had major problems with Airbnbs in the village, “Because people put money into them and keep track of what’s going on on with them. And I think the town of Ellicott is in somewhat a similar position in that I want to keep people coming here, spending their money here, building their Airbnbs here, and using them themselves in addition to renting them out. I don’t want to be the community that’s putting the stoppers on people spending their money here.”

Town Supervisor Janet Bowman said she wants Ellicott to avoid issues that Cassadaga and the town of Dunkirk had with passing regulations for short-term rentals with Dunkirk’s being challenged in court and overturned.

The Ellicott Town Board also voted to move its monthly meeting for April from April 8 to Tuesday, April 9 due to the solar eclipse on Monday. Bowman said she’d leave it up Town Clerk Amy Bellardo if she decided to close the offices early on Monday, April 8 in order for town staff to get home before the eclipse starts.