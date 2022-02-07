WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Ellicott Town Supervisor Resigns Following Charges

Pat McLaughlin’s Resignation Letter

Ellicott Town Supervisor Pat McLaughlin has resigned following charges of public lewdness

Ellicott Town Clerk Amy Bellardo confirmed that McLaughlin is resigning and that Town Councilwoman and Deputy Supervisor Janet Bowman will fill in as interim Town Supervisor. A special election will be held in November to fill the rest of McLaughlin’s term.

The 72-year old resident of Celoron was charged with public lewdness, first-degree public lewdness and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child before being released. He will appear in court at a later date.

