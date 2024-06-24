Employers In NYS Must Give Paid Break Time For Employees To Express Breast Milk

A new law requiring employers to provide paid break time for employees to express breast milk has gone into effect in New York State.

The law requires 30 minutes of paid break time be provided whenever employees have a reasonable need to express breast milk and extends up to three years following childbirth.

Comprehensive information about employee rights and employer requirements regarding breast milk expression in the workplace is available on the New York State Department of Labor’s (NYSDOL) dedicated resource page.

Under the new law, employees can also use existing paid break time or mealtime for any time in excess of thirty minutes. This marks a significant shift from the previous requirement, where employers were only obligated to provide reasonable unpaid break time for this purpose.