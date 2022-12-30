End of Year, New Year’s Day Hikes Planned in WNY

Several hikes are planned for the end of the year and start of the New Year around Western New York.

The Audubon Community Nature Center will hold a guided winter hike from 10:30 a.m. until noon on Saturday, December 31.

The hike will give people an opportunity to learn how creatures adapt to the changing weather while reflecting on the past year, preparing for the future, and getting a jump start on new year’s resolutions.

The hike will conclude with hot chocolate inside the nature center. While donations are welcomed, the walk is free of charge. Participation is limited to 15.

To reserve a spot, call the Nature Center at (716) 569-2345 or go to AudubonCNC.org and click through “Programs and Events.”

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the Department of Environmental Conservation will hold First Day Hikes at state parks, historic sites, wildlife areas, trails, and public lands across the Empire State on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

The walks and hikes are family-friendly, and typically range from one to five miles depending on the location and conditions.

The link for the list of New York State First Day Hikes, location details, format, pre-registration requirements and additional information can be found at https://parks.ny.gov/events/first-day-hikes.aspx

List of First Day Hikes near Chautauqua County:

Allegany State Park – Quaker Area, Salamanca; 716.354.9101 x.232

Boutwell Hill State Forest, Charlotte; 716.363.2052

Clear Lake Wildlife Management Area, North Collins; 718.851.7019

Evangola State Park, Irving; 716.549.1050

Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area, Collins; 440.983.0023