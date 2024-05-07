Exhibit on Evolution of American Democracy Coming To Robert H. Jackson Center This Fall

A traveling exhibit on the evolution of American Democracy is coming to the Robert H. Jackson Center this fall

The Museum Association of New York selected the center as one of 12 host sites for “Voices and Votes –A New Agora for New York.”

The exhibit integrates the resources of host communities and institutions to explore, reflect on, and tell the story of their role in the evolution of American Democracy and envision the future of our nation.

Jackson Center President Kristan McMahon said, “Jamestown was the home of the American Voting Machine Company, and we’re looking forward to working with the Fenton History Center, Prendergast Library, and other community partners to tell the story of Jamestown and our surrounding area as a seat of the democratic process.”

The material is adapted from “American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith” currently on display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. Voices and Votes includes historical and contemporary photographs; educational and archival video; engaging multimedia interactives; and historical objects like campaign souvenirs, voter memorabilia, and protest material.

The exhibit will be in Jamestown at the Robert H. Jackson Center from September 6 through October 18, 2024.

To learn more, visit nysmuseums.org/Voices-and-Votes.