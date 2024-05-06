WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Faith & Blue Event Set for May 11

The Chautauqua County Sheriffs, Jamestown Police and the Blackwell Baby Cafe will hold a Faith and Blue event on May 11.

The Touch-A-Truck event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11 at Jackson-Taylor Park.

It will feature all kinds of vehicles for children to explore. There also will be food vendors, music, and community agencies on hand.

Faith and Blue is a national campaign for law enforcement to engage with the community.

For more information, call 716 -969-5244 or the Baby Cafe 716-294-3149.

