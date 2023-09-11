Falconer Holding Stakeholder Meeting on NY Forward Grant Application

The Village of Falconer and Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth are holding an informational meeting to seek projects for a New York Forward grant application.

The stakeholder meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 12 at the Falconer Library located at 101 East Main Street.

The presentation will include a background on the Village of Falconer’s Downtown Master Planning efforts, NY Forward program details and project requirements; the NY Forward Preliminary Project Form, and a question and answer period.

Members of the steering committee and consultant team will be in attendance to discuss the NY Forward application and answer questions.

Business owners, non-profits, and stakeholders will be invited to submit projects located in the Village of Falconer’s Downtown Corridor, to be included for consideration in the village’s grant application.

The NY Forward program is meant to invigorate and enliven downtowns in New York’s smaller and rural communities. NY Forward will invest $100 million in each of the State’s ten Regional Economic Development Councils (REDCs). Each REDC will have the option of recommending two communities for $4.5 million NY Forward awards, or three communities one of which will receive $4.5 million and two will be awarded $2.25 million.

Eligible projects include public improvements, new construction and rehabilitation, small project funds, and branding and marketing.

The link for the NY Forward Preliminary Project Form can be found here: https://forms.gle/CYuJhHHg8shojm8c7. Hard copies will also be available at the informational meeting on Tuesday, September 12th. Project Forms must be submitted by Monday, September 18, 2023.

For additional project information please visit the project website: https://bartonloguidice.mysocialpinpoint.com/falconer-downtown-master-plan.