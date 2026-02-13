Falconer Man Charged With Animal Cruelty

A Falconer man has been charged with cruelty to animals after choking and torturing a kitten.

Ellicott Police said they responded to a complaint where 38-year old Christopher Jenkins allegedly recorded a video a month or more ago that showed him choking and torturing a kitten. Police say Jenkins then sent the video to other people. Following an investigation where Police say Jenkins could not produce the kitten for a well being check, Police believe the kitten died and was discarded prior to law enforcement being called.

Jenkins has been charged with Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, which is a felony. He will appear in Ellicott Town Court at a later date.