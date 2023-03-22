WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Falconer Restaurant Damaged in Fire

Video still of fire damage at the Maple Tree Cafe in Falconer (Video by Maple Tree Cafe)

A Falconer restaurant suffered damages in a fire late Monday night.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports that Falconer Fire crews responded to Maple Tree Cafe at 1993 East Main Street just before midnight Monday for a structure fire.

An investigation determined the fire was caused by a spontaneous combustion of towels which had been exposed to cooking oil prior to being laundered and left piled in a plastic laundry basket.

There were no injuries sustained as a result of the fire.

