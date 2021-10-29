Family Fun Planned for Halloween Weekend

Families will have several opportunities to celebrate Halloween in Jamestown this weekend.

The National Comedy Center is holding its second annual “Halloween Boo Ha! Ha!” now until Sunday. Children and teens up to the age of 17 will be admitted free with a paying adult. The NCC will have a Halloween-themed museum experience featuring candy and prizes for costumes.

The James Prendergast Library is holding a Halloween Extravaganza today starting at 3:30pm. A makerspace event starts at 3:30 and will be followed by storytime at 5:30, a costume parade at 6pm, and Halloween crafts until 7pm. Masks are recommended for all library users. Registration is recommended. You can register at the Children’s Desk or by calling (716) 484-7135 extension 234.

And trick-or-treating hours in the City of Jamestown will be from 6 to 8pm on Sunday, October 31st.