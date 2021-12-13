Fatal Car Accident in Lakewood Under Investigation

Officials are investigating the cause of a fatal accident in the village of Lakewood Friday night. The Lakewood Fire Department posted on social media that they were called to a vehicle fire near the Lakewood Community Dog Park just before 9pm Friday. Crews found a pick-up truck on fire 30 yards off the road in a wooded area with electrical wires down.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and responders discovered the truck had been heavily damaged by impact with human remains inside.

The remains were recovered and transferred to the Chautauqua County Coroner. Lakewood Fire Department was assisted by Lakewood-Busti Police, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, the Fire Investigation Team, and National Grid.