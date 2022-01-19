Federal COVID-19 Test Kit Site Now Live

The website for the free COVID-19 test kits from the Federal Government is now live.

Orders for up to four tests per household can be placed on the website – https://www.covidtests.gov/.

The White House said tests will usually ship within seven to 12 days of ordering, meaning most Americans won’t receive them until the end of January.

President Joe Biden announced last week that 500 million more at-home tests would be provided to U.S. residents, for a total of 1 billion free tests.

The U.S. Postal Service will be mailing the at-home test kits.