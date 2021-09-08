FedEx Donates School Supplies to Love Elementary School

The local FedEx Office recently donated school supplies to Love Elementary School.

Senior manager Michael Sarkissian, and Operations Managers Matthew Timmerman and William Long, delivered backpacks, notebooks, pencils, health supplies and headphones to the school.

The donation was done as part of FedEx Cares 50 by 50, which is the company’s effort to impact 50 million people around the world by their 50th anniversary in 2023. They will accomplish this by using the business and logistics expertise and the passion of their team members to help solve some of the world’s problems.