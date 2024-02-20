Fentanyl Seizures On The Rise In Jamestown

Police continue to seize large amounts of fentanyl in the city according to the Jamestown Police Department‘s 2023 Annual Report.

The report, made available by Police Chief Tim Jackson, showed that the fentanyl seizures in 2023 increased 994% since 2021 and 69% since 2022. Police seized 9,384 grams of fentanyl last year compared with 5,552 grams in 2022, and 857 grams in 2021.

JPD responded to 251 overdoses in 2023, compared with 197 in 2022, and 174 in 2021. There were 35 suspected overdose deaths compared with 26 in 2022 and 34 in 2021.

The report shared that based on preliminary incident-based reporting data, Part I Offenses decreased by 5.4%. These offenses include the categories of murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, and motor vehicle theft.

Part II Offenses increased in 2023 by 13.3%, as compared to the five-year average between 2018 and 2022. The increase in Part II Offenses is linked to increases in simple assaults, criminal mischief, and drug-related offenses.

The report said the police department is using Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative funds from the state to conduct micro hot spot policing in areas of high crime. In 2023, JPD was awarded $261,199 as part of New York State’s GIVE grant. That amount is nearly triple the amount from previous years. This money will be used to increase proactive policing, community/youth engagement and conduct additional domestic violence follow-ups and home visits through June of 2024.

JPD also hired their first Nuisance/Quality of Life Officer last Spring. To date, Officer Zach Sandberg has issued over 50 citations for loud music, 40 citations for loud exhaust, and 20 citations for housing and property issues such as trash/debris, and unregistered vehicles.