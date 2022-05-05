Fenton History Center Unveils New Interpretive Archaeology Signs

The Fenton History Center unveiled new interpretive archaeology signs on its grounds in a ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

Resident Archaeologist Dr. Tom Greer said the Walnut Grove Archaeology Project at the center has been going on for ten years. He said close to 100 volunteers have helped with the dig over that time.

Greer said he worked with former Fenton History Center Executive Director Noah Goodling on the language for the three signs, “As far as the signs themselves, they were designed by myself, Noah, and Victoria Parker. I was hoping Victoria would be here today. She’s not feeling well. Cause she did most of the work on this. She did all the graphics, all the layout, she recorded all the videos, and edited the videos that you’ll be able to access on your phone via the QR codes that are on the signs.”

The event coincided with the 198th birthday of Elizabeth Scudder Fenton, who was the second wife of former New York Governor Reuben Fenton.