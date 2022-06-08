The fifth annual Give Big CHQ, takes place Thursday, June 9.

Chautauqua Region Community Foundation Community Impact Director Liz Jones said the CRCF and Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation are again co-sponsoring the philanthropic day, “Once again, non-profit organizations across Chautauqua County have registered, creating a fundraising page where they can accept direct donations the day of. So we encourage people to follow their favorite non-profits and listen for instructions and ways they can help support them on June 9.”

CRCF Executive Director Tory Irgang said a record number of organizations from across Chautauqua County are taking part this year with over 100 non-profits signed up, including WRFA and the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts.

The Give Big CHQ day has raised over $1 million in the last four years for local non-profits.

Jones said the “716 Stretch Pool” is returning again with $25,000 sponsored by the CRCF and Northern Chautauqua Community foundation, “And so, organizations that are participating and registered can qualify to receive a portion of that $25,000. And the way that they qualify is that they receive 10 unique donors, that would be 10 different individual donors, and that is between the hours of 7:16 a.m. and 7:16 p.m.”

To take part in Give Big C-H-Q and to find more information about organizations taking part, including who is doing special match fundraising, visit givebigchq.org