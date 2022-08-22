Final Week of Chautauqua Institution’s Summer Programming Focuses on Folk Artists

The ninth and final week of Chautauqua Institution‘s 2022 summer programming will focus on the theme: “A Vibrant Tapestry: Exploring Creativity, Culture, and Faith with Smithsonian Folklife Festival.”

The week, which concludes August 28, will include folk group The Avett Brothers, musician and thought leader Rhiannon Giddens, iconic bands The Beach Boys and The Temptations, and Broadway star Chita Rivera.

The 10:45 a.m. Chautauqua Lecture Series in the Amphitheater will feature Folk Artists from multiple disciplines. The 2 p.m. Interfaith Lecture Series theme is “Faith and the Tapestry of the Future,” in which speakers will explore America’s diverse spiritual history and future.

The Chautauqua Food Festival also will take place this week on Bestor Plaza. A complete schedule of all Chautauqua Food Festival vendors and activities is available at chq.org/foodfestival.

Chautauqua Institution is advising guests about updated security protocols on the grounds. Those include the use of metal detecting technology for screening visitors prior to entry to the Chautauqua Amphitheater and other venues. Institution officials say there is no new or known imminent threat but that they are implementing additional protocols out of an abundance of caution.

All gate passes and tickets require identification now. Patrons are asked to provide photo ID at the Ticket Office.

For information about programming, visit chq.org or for information about security measures, visit update.chq.org.