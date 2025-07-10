NYS Veterans Tuition Awards Program Expanded

New York State’s Veterans Tuition Awards Program has been expanded which will enable more veterans to access critical financial aid for college.

Under the expansion, all veterans who served at least four years on active-duty now qualify for full-tuition awards. Previously, only veterans who served in combat or a specific combat theater were eligible to receive the Veterans Tuition Awards.

Program Highlights Include:

Broadened Eligibility: Veterans with a minimum of four years of active-duty service or those who served in combat and were honorably discharged can now qualify.

Flexibility for Full- and Part-Time Studies: Veterans pursuing either full- or part-time education can now benefit, providing greater flexibility.

Coordinated Benefits: Veterans can maximize federal financial aid and GI Bill benefits and state support, as awards are not reduced by Montgomery GI Bill benefits or Pell Grants.

Year-Round Applications: Applications accepted year-round, offering greater flexibility for veterans planning their education.

For more information or to apply, visit the VTA website.