Fire Destroys JMI Service Garage In Falconer

A fire destroyed a service garage for JMI in Falconer Friday.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said that Falconer Fire Department along with multiple other departments, first responders, and HazMat responded just before 1:30 p.m. to 1946 New York Avenue for a large commercial building fire.

The County Fire Investigation Team was requested to the scene just after 2:30 p.m. to determine the origin and cause of the fire. No injuries were reported and the building appears to be a complete loss.

The fire remains under investigation.

JMI posted on social media that they expect to be fully operation today and thanked the volunteer fire departments that responded.