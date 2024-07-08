Fire Quickly Extinguished At UPMC Chautauqua

Fire crews quickly extinguished a fire at UPMC Chautauqua Saturday afternoon.

The Jamestown Fire Department received a call just before 12:30 p.m. of a box alarm going off at the hospital. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof.

Firefighters found electrical components of the elevator system burning and used a dry chemical extinguisher to extinguish the fire. Crews worked to ventilate the area, removing smoke with electrical exhaust fans. Power was shut down to all three east elevators by fire department personnel.

Jamestown Fire said the fire was accidental and electrical in nature.