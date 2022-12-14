Florida Woman Faces Federal Drug Charges After 9lbs of Fentanyl Pills Found in Car

A Florida woman is facing Federal drug charges following a traffic stop in Jamestown on December 7.

64-year old Elina Martinez of Miami has been named as the woman arrested after two K9 dogs found nine pounds of pills containing fentanyl in her rental car.

U.S. Attorney Trini Ross said Martinez has been charged by criminal complaint with possession with intent to distribute, and distribute, 400 grams or more of fentanyl. The charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, and a maximum of life in prison.

The seized blue pills have an approximate value of $1.3 million and are a counterfeit replica of the authentic M30 Oxycodone tablet.

Due to the rash of fatalities attributed to fentanyl overdoses, the Drug Enforcement Administration has issued a “counterfeit pills fact sheet” attempting to warn the community regarding the dangers of using/abusing these counterfeit drugs.