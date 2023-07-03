Folks Reminded To Be Safe with Fireworks This July 4th

Folks are reminded to take some safety precautions, especially with fireworks, while celebrating Independence Day Tuesday.

In New York State in 2021, there were 199 fireworks-related injury visits reported by emergency departments, with 142 of those visits reported between June 18 July 18. Additionally, 24 percent of the visits during that time period were by patients 18 years of age or under. Injuries to both children and adults include eye and ear damage, burns, puncture wounds, and permanent scarring.

New York State’s Division of Consumer Protection said that while avoiding the use of illegal fireworks is the best way to prevent injury, the Department also recommends taking simple precautions while watching professional fireworks displays, including using earplugs to protect hearing, keeping a safe distance from the launch site, and leaving pets at home. If your pet is nervous around fireworks at home, please consult your veterinarian for ways to protect and comfort him or her.

In New York State, fireworks that are legal include: The sale of sparkling devices by registered sellers from June 1 until July 5 annually. Sparkling devices are ground-based or handheld sparking devices that produce a shower of colored sparks or colored flame, crackling or whistling noise and smoke. They do not launch into the air.

Users must be 18 years or older to use sparkling devices.

Fireworks that are illegal statewide include firecrackers, bottle rockets, roman candles, spinners, and aerial devices.

The State Office of Fire Prevention and Control encourages parents and guardians to provide children and teens with non-flammable alternatives to sparkling devices, which can be easily found at most retail stores.

Suggested items include: Glow Sticks, Pipe Cleaner “Sparklers,” Fairy Lights, and LED Items.