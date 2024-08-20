Former City Court Judge Accuses City of Defamation

A former City Court Judge and current County Legislator is accusing the City of Jamestown of defamation.

Fred Larson, who served as City Court Judge from 2014 to 2021, spoke before Jamestown City Council Monday night in response to a resolution that calls for the State Comptroller to investigate an agreement between Larson and former Mayor Eddie Sundquist that gave Larson retiree dental insurance even though Larson was not a city employee.

Larson questioned if City Council has approved outside counsel to communicate on behalf of the City, given a letter he received from local attorney and State Assemblyman Andy Goodell, “Your Corporation Counsel could not have written the resolution because your Corporation Counsel prepared the agreement that I signed exactly as was presented to me for the retiree dental insurance benefit. In any dispute about the retiree dental insurance, could your Corporation Counsel be a witness for me? In America, we have a right to confront our accuser. Who wrote this defamatory resolution?”

Larson questioned why the resolution was before council given what he called was past precendence for retired judges to receive city retiree benefits, and called the resolution “vile, viscious and vindictive.”

Larson is requesting a public, written apology from Mayor Kim Ecklund and Goodell by Monday, August 26 and that the resolution be withdrawn from Council’s voting agenda.

Larson left the meeting immediately after reading his statement.

Former City Council member and current County Legislator Tom Nelson spoke briefly in support of Larson, stating he was disappointed by the city administration.

Council member at large Jeff Russell, who is retired from the Jamestown Police Department, said if a non-union member was handed benefits they didn’t earn, he would be upset, “We, as in the city, without the knowledge of the Council or other Council members prior to us.. it was done behind our back is what happened. And that’s what upsets me. And a benefit was given to someone that didn’t deserve it. And a union didn’t fight for him to get that benefit.”

According to the resolution, the agreement had the language, “this agreement shall not be made public by either party for any reason.” The City contends that since Jamestown City Council was not aware of the agreement and did not approve the agreement, the agreement is in violation of State General City Law, which states that a city “shall have no power … to grant extra compensation to any public officer, servant, or contractor” beyond any amount that constitutes a legally binding obligation.

The resolution also says the agreement violates the State Constitution, which prohibits a municipality from making a gift of any money to any individual.

The resolution passed the Finance Committee and, at this point, will appear on Council’s voting agenda for Monday.