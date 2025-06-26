Former Crawford Furniture Atlas Building Being Stabilized

The former Crawford Funiture Atlas building on Winsor and Harrison Streets is being stabilized by its new owner.

Jamestown Director of Development Crystal Surdyk said Ramsay Agriculture, who has bought 40 Winsor and 65 River Street, has been working on putting scaffolding up on the exterior of the Winsor Street building, “It’s mostly superficial. So, I know that there have been some concerns about bricks falling. Every time we get a call, we send someone over. I can promise you it has not degraded to a point where it’s not any longer salvageable.”

Surdyk said the owner is in structural steel business and has already had his stabilization plans reviewed by the city building inspector. She said the owner has already invested $250,000 into the building. Surdyk said they also are interested in purchasing additional parcels currently owned by the Jamestown Urban Renewal Agency, Chautauqua County Land Bank, and private owners.

She said while the project isn’t ready for site plan approval yet, Ramsay Agriculture plans to use the building for a vertical growing operation to produce microgreens and vegetables. Surdyk said they also will be involved in biodigestion technology where bio-waste is turned into energy to power the facility and could also be sold back to the grid.