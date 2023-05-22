Former Dunkirk Festivals Coordinator Indicted For Theft of $50,000

The former Dunkirk Festivals Coordinator has been indicted for the theft of $50,000.

State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli and Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced 63-year old Hector Rosas of Silver Creek was indicted for using his public position to pilfer the monies through several schemes.

DiNapoli and Schmidt said Rosas, as Festivals Coordinator, deposited nearly $15,000 in donations meant to aid residents of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria into the city’s festivals bank account, which he controlled, before transferring to his personal bank account. Although Rosas visited his mother’s home in Puerto Rico and spent some of the funds, officials said he could produce no receipts, nor could he account for the money collected.

As Festivals Coordinator, from the summer of 2016 to the summer of 2019, Rosas was responsible for collecting and depositing cash generated from beer sales at the annual summer festivals. The investigation revealed that over $42,000 in cash sales were collected by Rosas but never reported or deposited in the festivals account.

Rosas was arraigned in Chautauqua County Court before Judge Stephen Cass and is due back in court on June 13, 2023.