Foster Parent Open House Set for January 18

The Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene and Social Services’ Home Finding Team will host a Foster Parent Open House on Thursday, January 18.

The Department is offering an in-person session and a virtual session.

The in-person session will take place from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Hall R. Clothier Building, Basement Conference room (B-14) located at 7 North Erie St., Mayville, New York. Attendees should enter through the basement door located off the back parking lot.

The virtual session will take place on the same date from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Attendees will learn about various foster care and adoption programs and meet the Home Finding Team. Events are free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required to attend the virtual event; however, walk-ins are welcome to attend the in-person event.

If you are interested in registering for the virtual session or interested in receiving more information about the programs or becoming a foster parent, contact Audra Moeller by emailing moellera@chqgov.com or by calling (716) 661-8212.

Learn more by visiting www.chqhhs.com