Four Area Arts Organizations Receiving Funding from NYS

Four Chautauqua County area arts organizations are receiving funding from New York State.

The New York State Council on the Arts is distributing nearly $32 million in grants to 1,032 organizations. Statewide Community Regrants will promote local decision-making by art organizations.

Organizations receiving regrants in Chautauqua County include the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts, who is WRFA’s parent company, receiving $10,000 to increase staff hours. The Chautauqua Regional Youth Ballet will receive $10,000 to pay artists and $10,000 to increase staff hours. Infinity Visual and Performing Arts will receive $10,000 for marketing and the Roger Tory Peterson Institute will receive $10,000 to rehire staff.